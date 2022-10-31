NFL's Jonathan Owens Grabs Handful Of Simone Biles In Steamy Halloween Pics

Jonathan Owens had full control of Simone Biles' flames on Halloween ... grabbing a handful of his future wife in some steamy fireman-costumed pics!!

The Olympic gold medalist shared the hot photos on Sunday ... showing the Houston Texans safety getting a little handsy for the October holiday.

Biles was rockin' a 2-piece 'fit with flames all over it ... while Owens -- wearing fireman overalls and an FD cap -- made sure the blaze didn't get too out of control.

Biles asked her 6 million IG followers to give the sexy post a caption ... and one fan obliged, writing, "I don't think he wants to put that fire out. He just wants to tame it. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Another person said, "Costumes 🔥. Baby Im on fire, come water me down. 😍" while someone else called Owens the "luckiest firefighter ever."

This is the couple's first Halloween together as future husband and wife ... Owens just proposed to the gymnast with a 3-carat oval diamond ring in February after two years of dating.