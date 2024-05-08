Christian Wood's Ex Files For DV Restraining Order, Lakers Player Denies Claims

Los Angeles Lakers big man Christian Wood's ex, Yasmine Lopez, is accusing him of brutally attacking her in a physical encounter earlier this month, TMZ Sports has learned ... but his circle is adamant she's making the whole thing up in retaliation.

Wood was recently granted a three-year restraining order and sole custody of their 10-month-old son ... after he accused Lopez of abusing and stalking him, damaging his property (including two luxury vehicles) on multiple occasions, and keeping their child from him.

The social media influencer filed for a domestic violence restraining order of her own this week ... accusing the 28-year-old pro of grabbing her by the legs and dragging her -- with their child present -- on May 2.

Lopez claims she suffered bruising and rashes on her leg as a result of the alleged incident ... and required medical attention. She also stated Wood texted her not to report what happened because the "Lakers run this town." She also accused him of purposely leaving her in the dark about court proceedings so he could obtain his court orders without a response from her.

Lopez added she has "lived in fear of what is going to happen to our son and what Christian is going to do to me next" after the alleged incident.

But Wood's attorney, Holly J. Moore, says Lopez is flat-out lying ... and is using the claims as an attempt at revenge over losing custody.

"The allegations made by Ms. Lopez against my client, Christian Wood, are completely false and retaliatory in nature," Moore tells us.

"My client was awarded sole legal and sole physical custody of the parties' minor child by the court last Tuesday for a reason. Ms. Lopez is lashing out at the court's decision by making sudden outrageous claims against my client, which we are prepared to rigorously defend with substantial evidence."