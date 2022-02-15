Simone Biles Gets Engaged To NFL's Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is officially engaged ... her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, proposed to her on Valentine's Day -- and she said yes!!

Owens just posted pictures of the big moment, saying Biles "really had no clue what was coming."

The football player also shared a video and pics of the ring he used to ask the question with -- and it's spectacular.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the pics, you can see Biles was thrilled over it all, smiling ear-to-ear and showing off her new diamond-clad hand.

Biles also commented on it all, saying it was "THE EASIEST YES."

"I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you," she said, "you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ."

Biles and Owens began dating in 2020 and have been inseparable ever since. Owens was super supportive of her during her low moments at the Olympics, and Biles has been spotted regularly at his football practices and games over the past couple years.