Simone Biles Receives Steamy Lap Dance At 'Magic Mike' Show In Vegas

Jonathan Owens, shield your eyes ...

Simone Biles received a lap dance on stage at a "Magic Mike Live" show in Las Vegas on Thursday night ... and video of it, obtained by TMZ Sports, is STEAMY!!

The gymnastics star took in the performance at SAHARA Las Vegas ... when about mid-way through the act, she was pulled on stage with another woman.

It didn't take long for the shirtless dancers to rope the two ladies into their bit -- 'cause the guys grinded all over the girls ... and, at one point, one of them even picked up Biles and took her to the floor.

The whole routine lasted about two minutes -- and it featured tons of gyrating, lots of hip thrusting, and plenty of touching.

Biles played along with it all and seemed to be having a great time -- she even posed for a picture with the dancers after the show.

No word yet on Owens' thoughts on it all -- but he and Biles have both said they're madly in love with each other, so we're pretty sure the football player ain't stressing over this.