Simone Biles Pens Birthday Note to NFL BF From Olympics, 'I Love You So Much'

Simone Biles is 6,600 miles from her BF, Jonathan Owens, but that didn't stop her from showing the NFLer some love on his birthday -- with the Team USA superstar sending him an adorable cake day message from the Olympics!!

"Here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE," Biles said to the Houston Texans safety via IG Thursday.

"Jonathan Owens I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home!"

The 24-year-old is gunning to make history at the Tokyo Games -- she's gunning to break the record for the most gold medals by a U.S. gymnast -- but there's no way Biles was gonna miss out on giving her man the big shoutout!

The couple have been very supportive of each other's sports careers -- Owens was in the stands to watch Biles compete in person for the first time last month.

"Thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories," Biles says.

"Not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha."

Biles and Owens made it IG official in August 2020 ... after Biles says she slid in his DMs the month before.