Simone Biles Says Critics Inspired G.O.A.T Leotard, 'Hit Back At The Haters'

Team USA superstar Simone Biles is finally revealing what led to the bedazzled goat on her leotard ... and it's a big middle finger to all of her haters!!!

You may have noticed ... the 24-year-old gymnastics G.O.A.T has added the extra flair to her competition 'fits since 2019 -- most recently rocking the goat (named "Goldie") on her leo during the U.S. Championships earlier this month.

As it turns out, it's not because Biles considers herself the greatest gymnast to ever walk the earth (although she certainly IS) ... but more so a major clap back to all the naysayers out there.

"The idea was to hit back at the haters," the 4-time gold medalist told Marie Claire. "I didn't feel like it was necessarily fair how they could keep saying whatever they wanted, but then if I said something, it wasn't fair."

She added ... "[The haters] were joking like, 'I swear, if she put a goat on her leo, blah, blah, blah.' That would make them so angry. And then I was like, 'Oh, that's actually a good idea. Let's make the haters hate it, and the fans love it.'"

"And so that's exactly what we did and why we did it."

Biles goes on to explain she wants to be an example for all the kids out there who are also incredibly good at what they do ... saying he wants them to embrace it and acknowledge their skills.