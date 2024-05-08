Jaden Smith Wipes Out During Skateboard Ride with Bodyguard

Play video content BACKGRID

Jaden Smith isn't as skilled on his skateboard as he might've thought ... brutally wiping out during a night ride in NYC.

Will Smith's son was cruising Monday night on his skateboard -- with his bodyguard jogging alongside him for a couple blocks. What's really interesting is Jaden skateboarding amounts to the most chill Met Gala after-party we've seen ... he was actually chatting with photogs about what a good time he'd just had at the fashion event, which he attended with sister Willow Smith.

The good vibes didn't last long though, as Jaden took a tumble mid-chat! Check it out ... he falls to the side after picking up speed.

The actor was able to laugh off the fall ... telling the photogs to keep the footage. Good thing his bodyguard kept up on foot and was there to help Jaden to his feet.

No serious injuries ... as they say, any fall you can walk away from, as Jaden did, is a good one.

Jaden's been an avid skateboarder for years. Remember, he put his skateboarding skills on display in the 2018 film "Skate Kitchen," which follows a group of female skateboarders as they make waves in NYC.