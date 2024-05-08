Nikki Glaser Stands By Tom Brady Divorce Jokes, Apologizes to Gisele

Play video content TMZ.com

Nikki Glaser's standing by her Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce jokes ... saying she thinks the topic's fair game at a roast -- and joking Gisele actually had it coming.

We caught up with the controversial comedian outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in Hollywood Tuesday, and asked her if she thinks Brady's roast panel hit the divorce jokes a little too hard ... which is a feeling many had after each person hammered the topic home.

Glaser says she tried not to go too hard on GB ... and, she actually hopes the supermodel can forgive her one day if she's upset ... 'cause she says she loves her a ton.

Nikki also cracks a joke here ... saying Bündchen actually deserved the roast swipes -- because she's roasted Nikki for years just by existing -- with her looks, putting NG to shame.

On a more serious note, Nikki says all is fair in love and roasts ... but, adds she's not above apologizing if she runs into Gisele, which it sounds like she might do if they meet face-to-face.

Reports are swirling Gisele's pissed over all the divorce jokes in Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady" with sources close to her telling People she found the portrayal of her family issues disrespectful ... while TB12 seemingly took all the jokes in stride.

Nikki revealed the roast's limits on an episode of Howard Stern's show Monday, explaining only Brady's children were above the mudslinging ... and they were ultimately spared.