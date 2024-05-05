Tom Brady Roasted Over Gisele Bundchen Divorce In Netflix Special

Play video content Netflix

If you thought Gisele Bundchen would be off limits during the roast of Tom Brady, think again -- 'cause the 7-time Super Bowl champion was just ruthlessly attacked over his divorce on Sunday ... with numerous comedians taking aim at the guy.

Brady was the center of attention during the live Netflix special ... and so far, there have been no punches held.

Kevin Hart -- the host of the festivities -- was first to go in on TB12 ... mentioning the fact his ex is now with "karate guy" Joaquim Valente, the dude who helped train his family in jiu-jitsu.

He even took another shot ... saying Gisele was present at the comedy show as Antonio Brown's plus-one.

Drew Bledsoe -- who lost his starting gig to Brady with the New England Patriots -- also had his time on the mic ... saying he got to experience two things Brady never will -- going No. 1 in the NFL Draft ... and celebrating a 28th wedding anniversary.

Jeff Ross -- who's known for his roast mastery -- apparently struck a chord with Brady, though ... referencing Pats owner Robert Kraft's massage scandal ... which prompted the quarterback to tell him to "don't say that s*** again."

The "Greatest Roast Of All Time" is just getting started ... so we'll update on all the insanity as it happens.