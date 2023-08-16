Joaquim Valente Embraces Tom Brady And Gisele's Daughter At Workout

Tom Brady living it up in London is no sweat for Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente ... the rumored couple was in great spirits while working out with the supermodel and quarterback's daughter, Vivian, on Wednesday -- and it was hugs all around!!

Gisele brought the 10-year-old to a gym in Miami for a workout session with the family's jiu-jitsu instructor ... and we're told Valente was focused on helping out Vivian the whole time, while Bündchen trained alongside another female patron.

The trio was all smiles at the gym ... appearing happy as ever as they chatted it up while hanging on some nearby equipment. Gisele also shared a hug with her daughter at the workout.

As we previously reported, Gisele has been spending a lot of time with Valente recently ... even having him pick her up from the airport at Miami International at the crack of dawn last week.