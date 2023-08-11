Gisele Bündchen Picked Up At Airport By Joaquim Valente After Brazilian Vacation

Play video content MEGA

Forget Ubers and Lyfts ... Gisele Bündchen got a ride home from the airport on Friday morning from her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente -- further fueling rumors the two are, indeed, an item.

Tom Brady's ex rolled into Miami International at around 4:45 AM after a vacation in Brazil ... and Valente was waiting on the curb for her as soon as she touched down.

Gisele chucked her bags into the back of his pickup quickly ... before hoppin' in the front seat. The duo then sped off.

While there was no PDA -- it's hard to ignore the signs that they're definitely a couple. The two have been spotted out on Costa Rican vacations often over the past few months ... ones in which they've been seen riding horses together and playing around on a beach together as well.

The two, though, have yet to publicly admit they're dating ... but an early morning airport pickup seems to say all the words their mouths won't.