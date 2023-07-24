Irina Shayk Spends Night with Tom Brady ... He Caresses Her Face in Car

Tom Brady seems to have a new love in his life -- and it just so happens to be Bradley Cooper's ex ... Irina Shayk, who spent the night at the dude's house this weekend.

Paps caught TB12 and Irina apparently cozying up in L.A. over the course of 2 days -- which all started on Friday, when we're told he first picked her up at Hotel Bel-Air in the afternoon ... only to drive her over to his crib. Our sources tell us Tom and Irina walked into his pad -- all smiles-- and that she didn't leave his place until the following morning ... at about 9:30.

Tom dropped Irina off at the hotel, only to pick her back up later that same afternoon. It was here they were photographed and filmed having a sweet interaction in his car.

They were stopped at a light ... and, clear as day, Tom is seen stroking Irina's cheek -- very tenderly, we might add. She's leaned over in her seat with a huge smile ... and Tom is also flashing a big grin. They even seem to be laughing together.

After this brief moment of PDA ... we're told Tom and Irina went back to his pad yet again.

Funny enough ... rumors of these two possibly being involved have been swirling for about a month now. Reports said they were at the same wedding back in June, and that Irina was allegedly "throwing herself" at Tom all throughout the evening ... something her rep denied.

In fact, Irina's team came out swinging at the notion she was into him ... calling that report "totally malicious and fictional." Welp, it would appear there was some truth in it. Tom and Irina haven't said anything about this themselves yet -- but on its face, it looks like they're romantically involved ... if not fully dating. TB ain't stroking anyone else's face like that!

Of course, they're both single ... especially Tom, who recently divorced Gisele Bundchen. Irina and Brad have been done for a while -- and she's dated around since, as we've seen.