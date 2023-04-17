Leonardo DiCaprio NOT Dating His Friend Bradley Cooper's Ex, Irina Shayk

Leonardo DiCaprio is not swooping his longtime pal's ex-girlfriend ... we've learned he and Irina Shayk are NOT an item despite the photos of them chatting it up at Coachella over the weekend.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Leo and Irina are definitely not dating and the two are just friends who were among a large group of people at Neon Carnival Saturday night -- doing what friends do ... hanging out and watching the concert together.

Our sources say Leo and Irina have known each other for quite some time after meeting through mutual friends. Furthermore, Leo is close with Irina's ex-Bradley Cooper and all 3 of them have hung out together before publicly. In other words, Leo isn't back-dooring his friend.

As we reported, Leo and Irina were spotted out late Saturday night and early into the wee hours of Sunday as day 2 at Coachella came to a close ... finishing the night at the party. They were also seen together at Frank Ocean's set on Sunday night.

Irina's friend and fellow fashion model Stella Maxwell was on hand too.

Although the Saturday night pics at Neon Carnival made it seem like Leo and Irina were getting close throughout the night ... our sources tell us there were never cozy vibes between them all night.