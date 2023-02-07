Leonardo DiCaprio Not Dating 19-Year-Old Model Eden Polani

Leonardo DiCaprio absolutely has a thing for women many years his junior, but his latest reported romantic link, a 19-year-old model just ain't legit ... TMZ has learned.

Rumors about Leo and Eden Polani started to fly last week after the two were spotted hanging out together at a music release party in Los Angeles for Ebony Riley's EP.

A source close to Leo tells us despite a photo showing Eden and Leo sitting next to each other, they're not dating and not a couple whatsoever.

Our source says Leo and Eden just so happen to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group.

Our source makes it clear ... just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her.

Leo ended his relationship with 25-year-old Camila Morrone last year after 4 years together. Since then, he's been linked to multiple women ... including Gigi Hadid and 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas. Our source says Leo is not in anything serious right now.