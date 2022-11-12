Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 48th Birthday Party Was Stacked

Leonardo DiCaprio turned 48 this week -- and anyone who's anyone swung by to party.

The A-lister threw a massive bash Friday to celebrate his birthday at a private mansion in Beverly Hills, where a lot of famous faces were seen coming and going throughout the night. Truly, it was a classic who's-who of Hollywood ... something only a select few can pull off.

This shindig was pretty private -- Leo reportedly had folks throw their phones into secure bags before entering, so you might not be seeing many photos posted on anyone's Story.

Definitely on par with the type of pomp and circumstance we'd expect from LDC -- after all, the guy played the Great Gatsby ... so he knows how to throw a good rager, it seems.