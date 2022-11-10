French Montana Celebrates 38th Birthday with Star-Studded Party

Play video content TMZ.com

French Montana's birthday checklist is complete -- celeb guests, fancy mansion party and exotic animals chillin' with said celebs ... check, check and check!!!

The rapper rang in his 38th at his Hidden Hills mansion Wednesday night, surrounded by Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy, Swizz Beatz and Dreezy.

Tiffany Haddish was also there, and she came ready to party ... as she spent most of the night at the center of the dance floor, alongside her pals Jamie and the birthday guy.

Play video content

BTW, Swizz gets credit for arriving with the most "Unforgettable" gift for French -- dude pulled up with a damn camel!! They joke around about it spitting, but for real -- where ya gonna put that thing?

As we reported, French was honored last month at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala ... for helping raise more than $226 million for healthcare in Africa.