French Montana Honored For Raising Millions For African Healthcare

French Montana continues to trailblaze in the name of humanity, and his peers are recognizing him for a mission that's literally changing and saving lives.

The diamond-selling rapper was honored Thursday night at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala ... for helping raise more than $226 million towards healthcare in Africa. Specifically, he's funded the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center, which is the primary source of healthcare for new mothers and their babies in an otherwise desolate region of Uganda.

For his efforts, the gala bestowed French with this year's Innovator Award.

Model Meadow Walker -- yes, Paul Walker's daughter -- is also a Global Ambassador for Pencils of Promise, and received the Activist Award for her role within the WASH program ... helping to uplift young girls out of impoverished situations.

Gary Vaynerchuk, Climate Club CEO Adam Braun, and PoP CEO Kailee Scales were also in attendance.

French tells TMZ Hip Hop he was honored to receive the award, and thanked his partners Global Citizen and Mama Hope as well.

He added, "PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn. This reminds me of my humble beginnings growing up in Morocco when I didn't know how to speak English."

French says, "Education was fundamental to my journey immigrating to the U.S. and starting my career as an artist, which is why this work is so important to our youth."