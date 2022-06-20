French Montana Gets NYC Mayor Endorsement for New Album

Play video content Instagram / @frenchmontana

French Montana says he and his mopstick are ready to clean up the rap competition this summer with his album "Montega" -- an album that now has certified approval from NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

French & fam were out in The Big Apple last night at Sei Less restaurant soaking up the sounds of the new project, which won over listeners with features from Quavo, Rick Ross and late collaborator Chinx ... over a bangin' bevy of longtime producer Harry Fraud's beats.

French tells TMZ Hip Hop he's back in his bag saying, "This album takes me back to my roots and original wave sound with Harry. I create my best work with him and always trust him to see the vision."

He adds, "I think the fans are going to appreciate this one, it’s really going to bring them back."

Last weekend, French dropped off the intro track video "Blue Chills" and plans to keep the hype moving into the album's June 24 release date.