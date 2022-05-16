French Montana Loses Dog Bite Lawsuit, Must Pay Nearly $130k

French Montana just got screwed by his pooch -- because a jury just awarded his pool guy a bunch of money over French's dog biting the man.

A California jury found French's German Shepherd, Zane, was the culprit in the gnarly attack against Juan Lomeli -- the dude who sued FM way back in 2018.

You'll recall ... Lomeli alleged at the time French's pet lost it on him while he was doing his job on the grounds, lunging at him and sinking its teeth into his arm, causing a nasty and painful injury.

Lomeli -- who was represented by attorney Brad Wallace -- testified the injuries were severe enough for him to miss a substantial amount of time working ... which he claimed cost him serious dough he would've otherwise made.

Looks like this case has been working its way through the legal system ... and now, a jury has weighed in -- awarding Lomeli a whopping $129,500 in damages.

Here's how the judgment breaks down -- $39,500 in past economic loss, $60k in non-economic loss (pain/suffering etc.), and another $30k for future non-economic loss.