Justin And Hailey Bieber Get A Little Racy At Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party

Justin Bieber got down and a little dirty with his wife Hailey on the dance floor at Odell Beckham Jr.'s star-studded 30th birthday bash Saturday night ... and TMZ caught it all on camera!!!!

Check out this video we obtained showing a bare-chested Justin nuzzled up behind Hailey, clad in a skin-tight outfit, as they shimmied their hips and shuffled backward together. The lovebirds were each holding longneck bottles, hoisting them to the beat of the music. They seemed to be in great spirits, not to mention totally in love.

Of course, the Biebers weren't the only celebs having a blast at the party, several A-Listers showed... Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Idris Elba, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker.

Other bold-faced names included ... Saquon Barkley, Tyga, Chantel Jeffries, Teyana Taylor, Chris Brown, Josie Conseco, Dennis Graham, Stassie and Lori Harvey.