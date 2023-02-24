Leonardo DiCaprio Gigi Hadid Leave Same Restaurant After Breakup Rumors

If you thought Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were donezo, you might wanna reconsider -- because the 2 were seen leaving the same place while overseas -- though we're told there's more to the story than what the camera shows.

The actor and the model left Casa Cipriani in Milan separately Thursday night, 10 minutes apart from each other ... just hours after Gigi hit the Prada runway during Fashion Week.

Sources connected to the two tell us they were at a large dinner with 20 mutual friends to celebrate Edward Enninful's birthday. Enninful works at British Vogue.

Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson were also at the dinner.

Play video content SplashNews.com

Eyewitnesses tell us the 2 arrived around midnight and were sitting together inside, but things became hectic once they realized they were spotted -- Gigi tried hiding behind her bodyguard at one point.

While the two left at separate times, Leo's exit appears to be rushed.

As you know, Milan Fashion Week's in full swing, with events going down through the weekend ... and it appears Gigi wasn't the only supermodel Leo's spendin' time with.

Leo also apparently dines with another model in London the day before -- this time at the Chiltern Firehouse with model Josie Redmond.