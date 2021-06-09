Kanye West & Irina Shayk Fly Back to the States Together, Same Plane

Kanye West and Irina Shayk's French rendezvous wasn't a one-day hookup -- 'cause they took to the skies together for a trip back to the States ... and we got pics of their return.

Check out the shots of Ye and Irina touching down Wednesday at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey ... where they exited the same private plane, seemingly trying to stagger their departures to make it seem like they weren't with each other. Sorry kids, that cat's out of the bag.

The shared return flight is more evidence of what TMZ broke earlier Wednesday ... that Kanye and Irina are definitely an item right now.

As we first reported, the new couple was spotted hanging out in France on Tuesday -- Kanye's 44th birthday, no less -- with friends and also alone at a boutique resort in Provence.

The big question now that they're back in the U.S. is ... are they gonna hit the streets in public now that everyone knows the deal??? So far, they seem a bit camera shy.