Kanye West Rebounds with Supermodel Irina Shayk, in France

Kanye West is moving on from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and he's doing it with ... Irina freakin' Shayk!!!

Ye and the supermodel were spotted out and about in the French region of Provence on Tuesday, his 44th birthday, btw. They were seen smiling and strolling around on the grounds of a luxury boutique hotel with some friends, but also by themselves ... looking very much like a couple.

TMZ has confirmed they are 100% romantically together, but our sources say it's unclear how serious they are at this point. In other words, yeah ... they're banging. Definitely FWB status, at the very least.

The big news comes on the heels of Kim, and others in the fam, publicly wishing Kanye a happy birthday with social media posts.

It's been less than 4 months since KK filed for divorce ... and it appears Kanye's already got himself a new squeeze.

Ye and Irina, who has a daughter with Bradley Cooper, have some professional history together -- she's modeled for Yeezy in the past during a fashion show, and he's even name-dropped her in songs before too.