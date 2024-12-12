Papoose Admits to Beating Up Remy Ma's Boyfriend Eazy The Block Captain

Papoose is putting to bed rumors that he fought with the man who came between his marriage with Remy Ma ... he's saying it was a one-sided beatdown that left his opp curled up like a newborn baby!!!

As we told you earlier, the once beloved "Love & Hip Hop: New York" couple is headed to Divorceville if Papoose gets his wish ... on Thursday morning, he offered further clarity as to why.

According to Pap, the fight back in December 2023 happened when he confronted Philly battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain, and he says he pummeled the guy until he waved the white flag from the fetal position!!!

The story's been out there for nearly a year, and Pap is confirming it's happening just like you heard it in the e-streets!!!

To make matters worse, Pap claims Remy has been begging him to spin the narrative and tell the public Eazy didn't actually get punched out ... but Pap's not budging on his recollection of events!!!

Remy and Pap got married in 2008 after he famously supported her during her highly publicized stint in prison, where she served 6 years for assault.