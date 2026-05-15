Drake's Dad Says He Doesn't Have Cancer Despite Claim on 'Iceman' Album

Drake dropped three albums earlier Friday morning ... and it seems not everything he's rapping about is current -- because his dad says he doesn't have cancer anymore.

Dennis Graham chatted with photogs outside Bar Jubilee -- a popular cocktail bar in West Hollywood ... and he was asked about Drake revealing he's battling a serious illness.

If you haven't heard "Make Them Cry" from "Iceman" yet ... Drake fires off, "My dad got cancer right now, we battlin' stages / Trust me when I say there's plenty things that I'd rather be facin'."

Dennis says he was fighting lung cancer a long time ago ... but he got a message that it just cleared up -- a miracle.

He adds he's all good now -- he's even smoking less than he used to -- and he appreciates everyone's concern.

"Iceman" is one of three albums Drake released Friday ... alongside "Maid of Honour" and "Habibti" -- the first studio albums he's released since dropping "For All the Dogs" back in 2023.