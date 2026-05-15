Drake's Dad Says He Doesn't Have Cancer Despite Claim on 'Iceman' Album
Drake's Dad Dennis Graham My Son's Living in the Past ... I Don't Have Cancer Anymore!!!
Drake dropped three albums earlier Friday morning ... and it seems not everything he's rapping about is current -- because his dad says he doesn't have cancer anymore.
Dennis Graham chatted with photogs outside Bar Jubilee -- a popular cocktail bar in West Hollywood ... and he was asked about Drake revealing he's battling a serious illness.
If you haven't heard "Make Them Cry" from "Iceman" yet ... Drake fires off, "My dad got cancer right now, we battlin' stages / Trust me when I say there's plenty things that I'd rather be facin'."
Dennis says he was fighting lung cancer a long time ago ... but he got a message that it just cleared up -- a miracle.
He adds he's all good now -- he's even smoking less than he used to -- and he appreciates everyone's concern.
"Iceman" is one of three albums Drake released Friday ... alongside "Maid of Honour" and "Habibti" -- the first studio albums he's released since dropping "For All the Dogs" back in 2023.
Clearly he's been working hard on new music over the last few years ... so don't be fooled by his use of the present tense.