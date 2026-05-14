Kodak Black Self Surrenders on Fleeing, Resisting Charges

Broward County Sheriff's Office

Kodak Black is back behind bars in Florida ... TMZ has learned the rapper surrendered on charges of fleeing/eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.

According to Broward County jail records, seen by TMZ, Kodak was booked Thursday. Both charges are currently listed as pending trial, with bond set at $0.

Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... "This is a self surrender from yet another 'investigation' that just happened to also take 5 months to 'investigate' for allegedly fleeing and alluding."

Cohen adds ... "It's not unexpected, as this is usually the procedure we go through where there is an unfounded weak arrest and then followed up by yet another arrest for cases that allegedly take 5 or 6 months to investigate. At this point I think everyone agrees that Kodak is consistently being targeted."

Thursday's arrest comes just a week after Kodak was busted on alleged drug trafficking charges.

We broke the story ... police claimed they linked Kodak to more than 25 grams of MDMA discovered after officers responded to reports of gunfire and found two idling vehicles with Kodak nearby.

Kodak later posted $75K bail and was ordered to stay away from drugs, certain associates and firearms while the case plays out.