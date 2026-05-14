Eric Swalwell Living Apart From Wife After Sexual Misconduct Claims: Report

Eric Swalwell and his wife Brittany Watts are reportedly living separately in the fallout from the sexual misconduct allegations that derailed the former congressman's political career.

Sources close to the couple told PEOPLE ... Brittany was completely blindsided by the accusations against Swalwell and had "no way" of knowing about the alleged behavior before it exploded publicly last month.

Brittany is now allegedly staying apart from Eric with their three children while trying to keep life as stable and private as possible for the kids. She was also recently spotted without her wedding ring.

PEOPLE's source says Brittany would never condone or excuse any of the alleged behavior and has been focused entirely on protecting her children while navigating what they described as an "excruciating situation."

As we reported ... Swalwell suspended his California gubernatorial campaign in April after multiple women accused him of misconduct ranging from sending inappropriate messages to allegations of rape, choking and drugging. He has denied all allegations.

The report claims people close to the family feel Eric "fooled everyone" and allegedly lived a "double life."