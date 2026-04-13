Eric Swalwell Announces Resignation From Congress, 'I'm Deeply Sorry'

California Congressman Eric Swalwell says he’s stepping down from Capitol Hill -- and he’s owning up to past mistakes while blasting what he calls a rush to judgment in Washington.

In a statement announcing his resignation he posted to X, Swalwell apologized to his family, staff, and constituents for what he described as “mistakes in judgment” -- but made it clear he’s not backing down from a separate allegation he insists is flat-out false.

Swalwell says he plans to fight that accusation head-on … but at the same time, he admitted the controversy has become a distraction he doesn’t want hanging over the people he represents.

The Dem Representative also took a shot at the idea of Congress fast-tracking an expulsion vote, saying kicking someone out within days of an allegation -- without due process -- is simply wrong. The AP reports the House Ethics Committee earlier opened a sexual misconduct investigation into Swalwell Monday.

Swalwell's announcement came just one day after he suspended his campaign for California governor.

Swalwell says he wants to ensure his constituents aren’t caught in the crossfire … which is why he’s choosing to resign instead of digging in for a prolonged battle. He’ll spend the next few days working with his staff to ensure a smooth transition, promising the needs of his district won’t be ignored even after he’s gone.

As you know ... Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and some of Swalwell's staff had been calling for him to step down from the race for California governor after a former staffer spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity and said she went to a bar with Swalwell and blacked out.

She says parts of that night are still fuzzy ... but claims she clearly remembers a moment when Swalwell was on top of her. She claims she tried to push him away, but alleges he continued anyway.

Swalwell has flatly denied all of the accusations.

On top of that, he’s also dealing with separate claims he sent unsolicited explicit photos to a political influencer -- and a DHS investigation over allegations he paid a Brazilian nanny off the books after her reported work authorization expired.