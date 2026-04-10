Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff Call on Eric Swalwell to Drop Out of Governor Race

Eric Swalwell's campaign for governor looks like it's on life support ... top Democrats are calling on him to drop out of the race as his campaign reportedly "implodes."

The congressman had gathered a ton of support from his fellow Dems in Congress -- but after a former staffer accused him of rape, that support quickly evaporated.

PELOSI weighs in, says she has advised Swalwell to drop his bid for governor



“The young woman who has made serious allegations against Congressman Swalwell must be respected and heard.



This extremely sensitive matter must be appropriately investigated with full transparency and… https://t.co/rOCHBA71UD @MZanona

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she's had a conversation with Swalwell, urging him to end his campaign, according to NBC News reporter Melanie Zanona ... so the allegations against him can be fully and fairly investigated.

Senator Adam Schiff wrote on X he's pulling his previous endorsement ... and he believes Swalwell should drop out of the race.

Congressman Robert Garcia -- who we recently saw at a Las Vegas casino during Congress' two-week vacation -- wrote, "There is no place in our country or the Democratic Party for those who abuse women and girls," and "Congressman Swalwell must leave the Governor’s race immediately."

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona withdrew his endorsement and expressed regret for backing Swalwell in recent days.

This all comes as Politico reports Swalwell's camp is in disarray ... with multiple staffers resigning even before the reports about the allegations began to swirl.

Major labor groups Swalwell previously won over have backed away from him now ... meaning those endorsements are once again up for grabs in a very tight race for the governorship.

As we told you ... a former staffer spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity and said she went to a bar in 2024 with Swalwell and blacked out.

She says she does remember a snippet of that evening ... when Swalwell was on top of her. She says she tried to push him off and tell him to stop, but he kept going anyway.