Robert Garcia Hits Up Las Vegas Casino After Congress Fails to Reopen Government

California Congressman Robert Garcia was hangin' at a Vegas casino Sunday, while thousands of federal workers are goin' belly up.

Garcia saddled up to a bar with a friend, enjoying drinks at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Someone who heard our call to action -- shoot photos and videos of members of Congress on their Spring Break after failing to pass a bill that would end the shutdown -- shot the photos.

The amateur photog walked up to Garcia and asked if he was enjoying himself, knowing federal employees weren't getting paid because of him and his colleagues. Garcia didn't answer, but 2 security guards shooed him away. Garcia told the guard he didn't mind if the guy took photos, and here they are.

After the photos were snapped, Garcia walked away, leaving his friend behind.

The congressman's spokesperson Sara Guerrero tells us Garcia was visiting his father, who's lived in Vegas for 15 years. She added, "As he stated the day Speaker Johnson sent Congress home, it is crazy for Republicans to reject the deal on the table and send members home while the American people suffer. Republicans chose to continue this shutdown and Garcia is ready to get back to work the second Mike Johnson decides to do his job.”

He can try to lay it all Johnson's feet, but the facts are Dems AND Republicans are to blame for failing to get a deal done.

While Garcia pressed his luck in Vegas, Senator Lindsey Graham meandered around Fantasyland over the weekend at Disney World.