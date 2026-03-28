Senator John Barrasso Pictured in Airport Amid Shutdown After Leaving D.C.

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso is just the latest pol we've caught getting the hell out of Washington D.C. amid the federal government shutdown.

Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ, showing the Republican legislator waiting for his flight at Denver Airport in Colorado Friday night -- and dude looks pretty chill.

We're told Barrasso was with at least one other person, possibly a staffer, standing at the United Airlines gate as he prepared to board a flight to Casper, WY. We're told some people were walking up and greeting the Senator with handshakes, while also engaging in some small talk ... but not all conversations he had were light.

We're told one woman wasn't so friendly, telling him to get the collective Congressional act together and end the 43-day shutdown.

We've reached out to Barrasso's rep ... so far, no word back.

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TMZ is on the hunt for pics and vids of members of Congress on their 2-week vacay, while thousands of federal workers who haven't been paid for 6 weeks fight for survival. Trump has signed an executive order that will hopefully get TSA paid, but thousands of other federal workers aren't so lucky.

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