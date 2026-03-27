Claudia Jordan Says Donald Trump's Actions Are 'Giving Dementia'

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Claudia Jordan says she and President Donald Trump used to be pals ... but the man in the Oval Office isn't one she recognizes anymore -- and she's calling out his mental state.

We spoke with the 'Real Housewives' star at the Better Brother Truth Awards at the Beverly Hilton last weekend ... and we asked her how she feels about the current state of affairs in American politics -- and Claudia isn't optimistic.

She tells us Americans gotta have some good karma coming their way after dealing with all the "bulls***" they've been putting up with in recent months.

Jordan mentions rights Americans are losing and the war in Iran as things she tries to laugh about ... because she says if she doesn't smile, then she'll end up crying.

She says she doesn't recognize President Trump -- who she interacted with a ton during two seasons of "The Celebrity Apprentice" back in the day -- adding his actions are "giving dementia."

As you know ... the last few weeks have been tough on the average American. Iran's closing of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up gas prices significantly, the stock market has experienced significant declines, and TSA agents haven't been paid in weeks due to a partial government shutdown.