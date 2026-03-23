Donald Trump Jokes About Fighting Elvis During Graceland Tour, on Video

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Donald Trump visited Graceland on Monday and -- while he gave a lot of praise to the late legend during his tour of the estate -- he mused about going toe-to-toe with "The King."

Trump was signing a replica of one of Elvis' guitars when he was told that the rock-and-roll icon had several black belts in karate.

He seemed intrigued by the fun fact, asking ... "Was he really good?" ... to which he was assured that Elvis was actually quite skilled at karate.

That's when Trump wondered what would happen if he and the rock star squared up, saying ... "Could I have taken him in a fight?" Watch the video to see how that delicate question was handled.