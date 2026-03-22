Donald Trump Sending ICE Agents to Airports to Assist TSA

President Donald Trump is following through with his promise to send ICE agents to U.S. airports if Congress continues to stiff TSA agents.

The prez announced Sunday fliers can look forward to ICE officers lining up at airport security to give a helping hand with the understaffed Transportation Security Administration agents starting Monday amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

He posted the news on Truth Social and applauded TSA agents who have stayed on the job "despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all."

He issued an ultimatum to Congress Saturday ... telling pols to pay TSA or to expect agents to arrive at airports.

Travelers have experienced longer wait times at airport security gates across the country recently due to a shortage in TSA workers ... about 50,000 people have been affected.

The partial shutdown comes as Dems and Republicans are in a gridlock over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees TSA and ICE. The left demands DHS change its immigration enforcement policies following the violence that has ensued over ICE agents being deployed into American cities ... while Republicans have said "no thanks" to Democrats' offer to pass funding just for the non-immigration enforcement parts of DHS, including TSA.