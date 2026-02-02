Alex Pretti's Shooting Death Officially Ruled Homicide

Alex Pretti's shooting death in Minnesota has officially been classified as homicide ... according to the medical examiner in the case.

A new document from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Pretti's manner of death is homicide.

The doc, obtained by TMZ, lists "multiple gunshot wounds" as the cause of death ... and under the section "how injury occurred" medical examiner Dr. Andrew Baker wrote, "Shot by law enforcement officer(s)."

Pretti stood 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 147 pounds ... he was 37 years old and divorced, according to the doc.

As you know ... Pretti was shot by a Border Patrol agent and a Customs and Border Protection officer on Saturday, January 24, 2026 in Minneapolis ... 11 days after he got into a previous altercation in the street with immigration officers.

The doc also indicates Pretti's body was sent to a funeral home.