2nd Angle of New Alex Pretti Video Days Before Death Shows Altercation Clearly

Yet another new angle of the newest video of Alex Pretti tussling with federal agents in Minneapolis, 11 days before he was shot to death, has surfaced ... and you can see the violent altercation and clearly hear the insults he hurled at the officers leading up to the scuffle.

Watch the intense video recorded on January 13 -- at about 17 minutes in, Pretti trots up as a crowd forms around two SUVs blocking traffic ... he shouts insults at the agents and eagerly flips them the bird, and dares them to pepper-spray him and assault him.

An agent confronts him, then backs off as they get into their SUVs ... you can see Pretti spit toward the open rear door, then kick the vehicle's taillight. At that point, agents get back out and wrestle him to the ground as protesters continue to scream at the agents.

We showed you another angle of the same chaos Wednesday, with a closer view of the late ICU nurse being slammed to the ground. He's somehow able to get up ... and the protest continues on as agents deploy tear gas to break up the crowds of angry residents and drive off.

A rep for Pretti's family told TMZ they were well aware of the incident, and that Pretti sustained injuries in this incident, but did not seek medical care.

As you know, Pretti was shot and killed by federal agents on Saturday, Jan. 24 during a similar melee. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement he approached agents with a gun and they feared for their lives ... but video shows he never pulled out his firearm, which he was licensed to concealed-carry.