John Leguizamo Tells People Who Support ICE to Get Lost

Actor and comedian John Leguizamo is drawing a line in the ICE ... telling fans if they support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement -- then don't bother supporting his work.

He laid it out crystal clear in his Instagram Story on Wednesday ... demanding folks who are happy with the way ICE is carrying out their work to stop buying tickets to his shows and watching his films, and says they should unfollow his social media as well.

John's command comes as tensions continue to boil following the shooting death of Alex Pretti Saturday in Minneapolis. While the Department of Homeland Security initially said Pretti approached agents with his weapon drawn ... video shows he never brandished his concealed firearm.

A Department of Homeland Security report released yesterday clarified two federal agents fired their guns as the ICU nurse was on the ground ... and Wednesday, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the two Border Patrol agents who shot Pretti have been placed on administrative leave.