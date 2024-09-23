John Leguizamo Says Kamala Harris Needs Latino Celeb Endorsement to Get Elected

Play video content TMZ.com

John Leguizamo thinks Kamala Harris needs more than just Taylor Swift's endorsement to beat Donald Trump in November ... he says she needs a celeb from the Latin community too.

The actor joined us on "TMZ Live" and told us what Kamala needs to do to drum up support among Latin voters ... and he thinks a Bad Bunny or America Ferrera endorsement might do the trick.

Taylor announced she was voting for Kamala a few minutes after the first presidential debate, in what was seen as a huge win for the Democratic nominee, but John -- who's produced a new PBS documentary about Latin American history -- says she's going to need the Latin vote to get elected.

Obviously, Taylor is a huge star in America, but John says Bad Bunny is even bigger ... at least on the world stage ... and he thinks BB's popularity with the Latin community would sway a ton of younger Latin voters to go for Kamala, if he were to endorse Harris.

Trump appears to be trending up with Latin voters and Kamala's polling numbers in this key demographic are down from Joe Biden's in 2020 ... and John tells us what else Harris needs to do to win the Latin vote, and what the biggest political issues are for his community.