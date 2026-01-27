Alex Pretti Shot at by Two Agents, Homeland Security Report Reveals

Two different agents shot at Alex Pretti in the incident Saturday that left him dead ... this according to a Department of Homeland Security report to Congress.

Customs and Border Protection relayed the results of its initial investigation into the shooting of Pretti ... admitting to Congress a Border Patrol agent and a Customs and Border Protection officer both fired their guns.

Play video content Drop Site News

According to CNN, the report reads ... "CBP personnel attempted to take Pretti into custody. Pretti resisted CBP personnel’s efforts and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, a (Border Patrol agent) yelled, ‘He’s got a gun!’ multiple times. Approximately five seconds later, a (Border Patrol agent) discharged his CBP-issued Glock 19 and a (Customs and Border Protection officer) also discharged his CBP-issued Glock 47 at Pretti.”

The report does not indicate whether both shooters hit Pretti. CBP personnel provided medical aid at the scene, the report says.

As you know ... Pretti was thrown to the ground and shot to death by DHS agents on Saturday in Minneapolis. The killing went viral online and has caused mass outrage around the country.

Trump Administration officials quickly labeled Pretti a "domestic terrorist" ... which his family called one of many "sickening lies" the federal government attempted to spread about him.