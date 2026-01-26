Alex Pretti's GoFundMe Surpasses $1.2 Million, Bill Ackman Gives $10K

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help the family of Alex Pretti has blown past the $20,000 goal ... currently at an astonishing $1.2 million as of Monday morning -- and climbing.

As you know ... Alex was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent Saturday morning while protesting the agency's presence in Minnesota. His slaying has sparked massive backlash, with many saying that he was killed in cold blood. The Trump Administration disagrees.

Titled "Alex Pretti is an American Hero," the GoFundMe was started by independent journalist Keith Edwards ... and he says Alex’s father, Michael, is the beneficiary and already has access to funds.

Atop the nearly 32K donations is one for $10,000 ... shockingly given by Trump-supporting hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman. He dropped the $10K after being challenged to donate by Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Ackman wrote in a reply to SW ... "Done. That said, I don't agree with the GoFundMe that he is an American hero, but his loss is tragic for him and his family."

Keith says of Alex on the GoFundMe post ... "This fundraiser is intended to support the loved ones he leaves behind with immediate and ongoing needs ... Thank you to everyone who has been so generous either donating or sharing the fundraiser -- you are what America can look like at our best."