Billie Eilish Blasts Silent Celebs While Brother Finneas Denounces ICE Shooting

Billie Eilish isn’t sitting this one out -- she’s calling out fellow celebs for staying silent about ICE in the wake of Alex Pretti’s shooting death ... and resharing a clip of her brother Finneas to show how easy it is to speak up.

In an IG post Sunday, Billie posted a selfie with a baffled look and the caption, "Hey my fellow celebrities, u gonna speak up? Or..." -- clearly putting quiet A-listers on notice.

Billie’s been loud on plenty of political fronts before ... so it’s no shock she posted to rally support and to judge the silence surrounding Saturday's shooting.

Meanwhile, Finneas called out the irony playing out in Minneapolis ... pointing out how the country has long defended school shootings in the name of the Second Amendment ... only for those same voices to justify Alex’s death by saying he should not have had a gun -- the gun he was legally permitted to carry, which he never even drew.