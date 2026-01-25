Border Patrol Agents Clash With Bystanders After Fatal Alex Pretti Shooting

Play video content X/@TheJFreakinC

Border Patrol agents didn't disengage after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti -- new video shows chaotic confrontations with bystanders continuing in the streets of Minneapolis.

As we reported ... newly released footage from the deadly encounter already appeared to undercut the government’s version of events. Now, additional video shows agents going back and forth with civilians in the aftermath, including tackling another man to the ground as bystanders filmed.

In the new clip, agents are seen restraining a man while people nearby shout and record the scene. Moments later, an agent approaches a woman, who appears to be standing off to the side, doing nothing more than filming. The agent pulls out what appears to be bear spray and forcibly takes her phone. Chaos erupts for roughly a minute as voices yell and the situation spirals.

The footage follows earlier video shot from inside a car at the exact location where Pretti was killed. That clip shows Border Patrol confronting Pretti after an agent violently pushes a woman to the ground. Pretti appears to move toward her to help her up, not to attack agents.

Agents then pepper spray both Pretti and the woman before dragging Pretti to the ground. At no point does Pretti appear to draw or point a weapon.

As officers swarm him, one agent appears to remove a handgun -- believed to be Pretti's legally permitted firearm -- from his waistband just before another agent fires multiple shots, killing him. Pretti is seen holding what looks like a phone moments before he's pinned and shot.