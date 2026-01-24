New Video of Minneapolis Shooting Shows Wrestling Match Between Alex Pretti, Agents

Play video content AP

New video from the shooting of Alex Pretti by Department of Homeland Security in Minneapolis Saturday morning shows officers pile onto the late ICU nurse before the fatal shots ring out.

Check out the shocking clip -- the video is filmed from across the street and shows a person, seemingly 37-year-old Pretti, being pushed by an officer as a woman clings onto him. They get in a shoving match with another individual ... and about 6 agents join in the chaos.

Pretti is wrestled to the ground ... and several shots are eventually fired mid-altercation. It also appears one officer walks away with a gun in his hand -- unclear if it's the gun Pretti had on his body or one belonging to an officer.

DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation against an illegal person wanted for violent assault just after 9 AM local time when an individual approached officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. An altercation ensued, and the man, later identified as Pretti, ended up dead.

McLaughlin said the agent "fired defensive shots" because he feared for his life "and the lives and safety of fellow officers."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump slammed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey ... accusing them of barring local and state police from helping federal agents, which left them to fend for themselves. He says the shooting could have easily been avoided ... and mentioned that "much" of what people are witnessing is a cover-up for statewide fraud in Minnesota.

