CNN Reporter Violently Chokes on Tear Gas During Minneapolis Protests

CNN correspondent Sara Sidner can be heard violently coughing from tear gas inhalation while covering the DHS protests roaring through Minneapolis after another person was shot and killed by federal officers Saturday morning.

It's all in the clip -- she's choking as she reports on federal agents throwing tear gas canisters to disperse crowds of angry protestors, who can also be seen fleeing the scene. Sidner describes the military-grade gas as "extreme" as she informs her colleagues they must get inside.

The camera can barely cut through the gas as the smoky cloud thickens in the street.

Sidner appeared later in the broadcast, seemingly recovered while standing between protesters and officers ... but when they tried to cut back to her not long after that, it appeared Sidner was in the middle of some more gas -- continuing to choke and gasp for air before cutting back to the newsroom.

As you know, tensions are at an all-time high in Minnesota after federal officers fatally shot a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident, who is believed to be an American citizen.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation against an illegal person wanted for violent assault just after 9 AM local time. An individual then approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, and they attempted to disarm him, she said.

A struggle ensued, and McLaughlin said an agent "fired defensive shots" as he was "fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers." The man was ultimately declared dead.

Protestors immediately arrived at the scene, and McLaughlin told TMZ they were attempting to "obstruct and assault law enforcement," and crowd control measures were deployed.

