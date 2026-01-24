Man Shot Down by Federal Agents in Minneapolis on Video

Play video content

A man has been fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis ... and the horrifying incident was captured on video.

The man can be seen in a struggle with several officers when multiple gunshots ring out, and his body seemingly falls backward.

Governor Tim Walz confirmed the shooting took place Saturday morning and said he was in contact with the White House about it. He, along with Mayor Jacob Frey, also demanded that President Trump pulls all federal officers from the city.

The White House has not publicly addressed the incident, but the Department of Homeland Security has. In a statement, the DHS said law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation against an illegal person wanted for violent assault, at around 9:05 AM local time.

They said the individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and shared a photo of th weapon. The department added ... "The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. ... Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots."

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

DHS also said the man had 2 magazines and no ID, noting ... "This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."