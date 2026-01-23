Anti-ICE Church Protesters Released From Custody In Minnesota

Two women who were arrested and charged for an anti-ICE protest that ripped through a Minnesota church service last weekend have been released from custody ... and it's all on video.

Footage shows the moment Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Allen were released from detention Friday in St. Paul.

Armstrong and Allen each raised a fist in the air as they emerged to cheers. Armstrong said, "Thank you all for being here,” Levy Armstrong said. “Glory to God!”

Earlier Friday, a federal judge ordered their release ... ruling the federal government failed to prove they deserved to be held in detention.

Don Lemon was at the protest reporting live ... and he got in hot water with the feds too, but has not been charged.

William Kelly, who was also arrested over the protest, was also released from custody ... with a judge ruling Kelly was NOT a danger to the public ... according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

