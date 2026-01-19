D.L. Hughley Tells Nicki Minaj to Forget Don Lemon, Watch Out for Chris Hansen
D.L. Hughley to Nicki Minaj Forget Don Lemon, Worry About Chris Hansen!!!
D.L. Hughley has some strong words for Nicki Minaj after her online tirade against Don Lemon following an incident at a church in Minnesota Sunday, where Don was reporting from amid a crowd of protesters.
We caught up with D.L. at LAX Monday, and he told us while Nicki is focused on Lemon ... she really needs to worry about keeping her husband off of "To Catch a Predator."
As you know ... Nicki attacked Don on X, calling him a homophobic slur for reporting on the protest at a Minnesota church.
She wrote, "DON 'C*** SUCKIN' LEMON IS DISGUSTING." Don is a married gay man.
D.L. told us he finds it amazing how "many on the right" hate transgender and gay people "more than they do pedophiles."
He joked ... "Damn Don Lemon, Nicki Minaj needs to be worried about Chris Hansen."
The comedian seemed to be referencing Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty -- who is a registered sex offender -- and Hansen's former TV show "To Catch a Predator," which targeted potential and alleged child-sex offenders.
Of course, D.L. also could have been referring to Nicki's brother, Jelani Maraj, who was given 25 years to life in prison after being found guilty of predatory sexual assault on a child younger than 13.
Watch the video to see what D.L. told us about what MLK Day means to him in 2026 ... as many Americans feel their rights are being attacked by the current administration.