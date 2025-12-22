J.D. Vance Responds to Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calling Him 'The Assassin'

J.D. Vance is breaking his silence after Nicki Minaj let out a major verbal slip at the TPUSA summit this weekend -- accidentally referring to him as "the assassin" -- but instead of clapping back, the VP is actually taking the high road.

Vance hopped on X Monday morning and first referenced Nicki’s comments that lifting up little Black girls doesn’t mean tearing down little blonde girls ... making it clear he understood her message was one rooted in unity.

He went on to say politics has pushed people into "zero sum" thinking in recent years, pointing the finger at powerful forces that thrive on division -- and he tagged Nicki directly, saying she rejects that mindset. So apparently no beef between J.D. and Nicki!

ICYMI -- while praising Donald Trump and conservative leadership during Sunday’s sit-down with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s summit, AmericaFest, Nicki pivoted to Vance and accidentally referred to him as "the assassin" ... but immediately realized the mistake.