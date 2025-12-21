Nicki Minaj Refers to J.D. Vance as an 'Assassin' in Front of Erika Kirk

Play video content Turning Point USA

Nicki Minaj probably wanted a mulligan on her comments about J.D. Vance during a Turning Point USA event ... calling the VP an "assassin" -- during a chat with Erika Kirk.

The rapper appeared onstage at TPUSA's AmericaFest Sunday ... sitting down to heap praise on the current administration while Charlie Kirk's widow asked her questions about her foray into politics.

MINAJ: "WE’RE STAYING JOYFUL”@NICKIMINAJ brushed off industry backlash, saying, “I didn’t notice,” adding, “Stay mad… because we’re going to stay joyful.” She said she’s focused on building, thinking independently, and not giving energy to anger.@MrsErikaKirk pic.twitter.com/tZOpX0lIQX — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) December 21, 2025 @RealAmVoice

At first, Nicki's getting the crowd energized ... telling young men not to be "new-scum" -- a dig at California Governor Gavin Newsom. Instead, she encourages them to be like the "handsome" and "dashing" President Donald Trump.

NM then says, "And you have amazing role models like the assassin J.D. Vance."

Minaj then trails off while murmurs course through the crowd ... and the rapper puts her head in her hands ... clearly realizing what she just said.

As you know ... Charlie Kirk was murdered in September while speaking on a college campus in an alleged political assassination ... and Erika's been publicly navigating the difficult past few months. So, while Nicki clearly didn't mean to offend, her comment's an obvious faux pas.

Erika gracefully saves Nicki from stewing in the embarrassment ... telling her she's heard "everything under the sun" ... and she laughs it off.

Minaj and Kirk also talked about ignoring the haters ... bonding over their indifference to angry social media mobs.