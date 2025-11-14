J.D. Vance Says He'll Talk To Trump About a Presidential Run

It looks like J.D. Vance is mulling over the possibility of sticking around in the White House a little while longer ... and he's planning to talk to President Donald Trump about it next year.

The vice president sat down for an interview with Sean Hannity that aired Thursday night and confirmed he's thought about the day when he'll sit down with 47 and talk about moving up a notch in the White House, reports the New York Post.

Vance said there is plenty to focus on at the moment, and he's going to wait until after next year's midterm elections to broach the topic.

The conversation turned toward Vance's working relationship with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who's been viewed as a likely presidential candidate in 2028 -- and Vance said he isn't too worried about running against his current colleague.

Vance said he's grown pretty tight with Rubio, sharing common interests with him throughout his time in the White House.

The vice president credits Rubio as having been his "mentor" during his early days as a politician.